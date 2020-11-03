Ijewere, Owoeye, Gbededo, others to Speak At 2020 Brand Journalists Conference In Lagos

A team of experts have been lined up to speak at this year’s Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN), annual conference slated for November 27 in Lagos. The conference has the theme ’Consolidating Nigeria’s Agricultural Revolution: Challenges, Opportunities and Lessons’

Emmanuel Ijewere, Vice President, Nigeria Agribusiness Group is slated to deliver the main paper of the conference. The panel of discussants include: Tunji Owoeye, President, Rice Millers Importers and Distributors Association of Nigeria; Otunba Femi Oke, Vice President, West, All Farmers Association of Nigeria; Ade Adefeko, Vice President, Olam Nigeria; Segun Atho, National Deputy president, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria.

Other commentators include: Richard Mark Mbaram, Senior Special Adviser to Minister of Agriculture on Communication; Aliyu Abdulhameed, Managing Director/ CEO, Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Thomas Oloriegbe, Managing Director/ceo, NOSAK Group and Paul Gbededo, Group Managing Director, Flour Mills of Nigeria.

A seasoned brand analyst, Kayode Olagesin, Managing Director/ceo, Towncriers Limited would be the Moderator of the event.

According to Princewill Ekwujuru, Chairman, Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN), “Our plan at this year’s conference is to brainstorm on the imperatives in developing our very vibrant agricultural sector, utilizing various techniques in value chain development to grow agriculture infrastructure and create big brands that will jump-start the much desired industrialization Nigeria needs for its economic development and expansion”.