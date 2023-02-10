How Extra Miles is transforming Africa’s logistics delivery

The African last-mile delivery market was valued at $1.14 billion in 2021 and expected to reach $2.35 billion by 2030, indicating an annual compound growth rate of 8.45 percent.

African cities are seeing extraordinary growth, with more than 60percent of Africans expected to live in cities by 2030.With this comes higher demands for efficient supply chains into growing urban areas and the remaining rural space, in order to avoid expansion of the rural-urban divide.

Overall, the high-potential areas in the next decade are expected to be through growth in business-to-customer models (by product type), e-commerce (by industry), and distributor segment (by sales channel) and parcel services (by delivery type). Extra Miles Express has positioned itself to serve this Last market through technology.

Amechi Ikemefune, COO and co-founder, Extra Miles Express said his organization has also embraced data analytics to gain insights into customer behaviour, shipping patterns, and market trends.

“This data helps them make informed decisions and tailor its services to meet the specific needs of its customers and has successfully leveraged technology to revolutionize the last mile delivery space in Africa,” he said.

“The company’s innovative solutions have improved efficiency, reduced costs, and provided customers with a more reliable and convenient delivery experience.”

According to him, despite several challenges facing the last mile space in Nigeria that make it difficult to provide efficient and reliable delivery services, Extra Miles Express is leading the way in using technology to overcome these obstacles and revolutionize the last mile delivery space in Africa.

“By leveraging technology and innovative solutions, we are providing customers with reliable and efficient delivery services, and making a lasting impact on the industry.”

Extra Miles Express founded by four innovative individuals who saw the potential for technology to transform the last mile delivery space in Africa.

These co-founders bring a wealth of experience, passion and expertise, and have played an instrumental role in its success since 2019. The founders Temitope Odumade and Abisola Ajayi are co-CEOs/ co-founders, Amechi Ikemefune and Ademola David are co-COO / co-founders.

Extra Miles Express is a leading logistics company that has made a significant impact in the last mile delivery space in Africa through the use of its technology. The company has leveraged built technology to optimize its operations, improve efficiency, and provide better services to its customers.

One of the key ways Extra Miles Express has used technology is by developing a comprehensive logistics management system tailored for the Africa market.

This system integrates all aspects of their operations, from dispatch to delivery, and enables them to track shipments in real-time, reducing the chances of delays or lost packages. The technology is also used by logistics SMEs players in Nigeria.

The company has also invested in drone technology which will be launched in Q3 of 2023 to reach remote and hard-to-reach areas as this will improve the speed and reliability of delivery, while reducing costs and ensuring that packages are delivered to customers in a timely and efficient manner.