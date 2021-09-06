How Clickafix Vocational Skill Acquisition platform is improving human potential in Nigeria

The goal of vocational education is to train and equip both the formal and the informal school setting on the appropriate training required to boost the required manpower that will serve as the propelling force for national development. Technical and vocational education plays a vital role in national development, especially as it concerns the generation of employment/creation of job opportunities and the reduction in the rate of dropouts in society.

Designed to equip individuals with the right skills that will sustain them for self-reliance and effective livelihood which in turn will contribute to the desired national development in all spheres of the nation, Clickafix is accelerating human capacity development and contributing immensely to the promotion of vocational skill acquisition by upskilling and sharpening the skills of already trained vocation service providers and providing them with a technology-led marketplace that bridges the gap between these skilled providers of labor and end-users of their services.

Vocational skill acquisition according to the National Policy on education helps to promote self-sufficiency and self-independence, to enhance the personal worth, social equality and to improve personality and social adjustment. A school of thought says that vocational skill acquisition uses a technique that provides the foundation for developing adequate and functional skills necessary for chosen professions. This is the essence of Clickafix operations in Nigeria, providing the Nigerian youth with skills that would allow them to be positive contributors to the Nigerian economy.

Currently on a mission to identify the skills needed by consumers of labor, and the gaps in availability and desired standards (both in terms of quantity and quality) of these skills, while training and up-skilling the youths in a timely and cost-effective manner, Clickafix will successfully strengthen human capacity development across Nigeria one connection on the Clickafix app, at a time.

But a report says for quite a long time, vocational skill acquisition has been limited by adequate funding and partnerships that support skill acquisition activities and training. However, “Clickafix is changing the status quo by securing strategic partnerships that help promote its goal to upskill and sharpen the skills of people with an already existing vocation to become positive contributors to the Nigerian economy”.

The dual model of the brand (vocational training academy and online deployment marketplace) plays a huge role in the bigger picture of a state’s investment opportunities and economic expansion by creating an organized sector where business employers including tech giants, foreign companies, Oil and Gas firms, SMEs and existing local enterprises can employ the services of local talents within their community with ease and at affordable rates, using the Clickafix app.

The academy’s technology-driven job access platform, the report said, will ensure that craftsmen can register themselves, upload their qualification details, upload their work details, select the type of services they can provide, define their prices for executing a service, and receive payments. In what can be considered as a win-win situation, clients will get access to quality, trusted and skilled craftsmen, and artisans, on the other hand, who will enjoy adequate representation and better exposure to a larger market that requires their skills online and offline.

“Signing up on the platform is quite easy and can be achieved by visiting the website or downloading the app. The app guarantees access to verified service workers and takes away the fear of getting vocational work done, as a result of the preliminary work done by Clickafix”.

With the aid of seamless tech integration, Clickafix will bridge the gaps in the market for skill enhancement, deployment and employment of skilled youths. To this end, the statement said brands can now partner with Clickafix to enjoy unrestricted access to menial services which leaves them to focus on their own businesses with an assurance of quality service delivered from Clickafix service suppliers.