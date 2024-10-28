How Arewa24, family entertainment goes deeper to entertain African audience

AREWA24, 24/7 Hausa language family entertainment, lifestyle television channel and production studio in West Africa, in collaboration with CANAL+ International, has expanded its television broadcast reach into four additional countries: Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Mali and Togo, on CANAL+ CH 297. This move extends AREWA24’s presence to eight West African Countries, including Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

“This important expansion demonstrates the strategic and enviable partnership between CANAL+ International and AREWA24 in democratizing access to quality information and entertainment across Africa”, the management said in a statement.

Celestine Umeibe, AREWA24’s Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer says this expansion marks a pivotal milestone in AREWA24’s journey

Share