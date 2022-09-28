Himel launches solar product to boost safer electrical access in Nigeria

Himel, a global manufacturer and provider of electrical products, has launched a new solar-ready offer, in a bid to ensure access to safe and reliable electricity in Nigeria.

The offer was launched at the recently concluded Nigeria Energy Conference and Exhibition, which was held recently.

Himel’s new solar-ready offer is designed to easily integrate solar energy into any power source. The portfolio features a range of switchgear, from air circuit breakers to molded-case circuit breakers, miniature circuit breakers and fuses, with current and voltage ratings specifically developed for all solar applications–centralized, string type and residential.

Speaking at the event, Sai Sri Balaji Lenka, EMEA vice-president, Himel, stressed the relevance of this offer as Nigeria and countries worldwide are gearing up towards increased energy efficiency as a possible means of sustainable development.

He said Himel will continue to reinforce its solid footing in the African market to capture new opportunities in urbanization and industrial development, catering to Nigeria’s emerging consumers “We plan to ramp up our accessibility to provide the complete power distribution, power management and industrial automation products assortment that ensure safety and reliability. To achieve this, we are working on supporting partners to scale up and empowering retailers to offer a wider range” he said.

The new product was received with compelling enthusiasm by event visitors who flooded the Himel stand throughout the three days of the exhibition. As a gold sponsor of the event, Himel showcased its latest range of products in low voltage distribution, final distribution, power factor correction, motor management, metering, voltage stabilizers, control components and home electric offers while also unveiling components particularly adapted to solar applications to a keen audience.

The company also displayed final distribution, industrial control and home electric products at the event, including a demo of the Smart series, a range of devices that can control home appliances through Himel Smart mobile app and through voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

Read also: Chint to reduce Nigeria’s power deficit through renewable energy

The company noted that access to electricity plays the most vital role in the economic growth of any nation and remains a challenge in Nigeria, while disclosing that the local energy sector has the capacity to meet today’s domestic demand and create valuable manufacturing jobs and opportunities for a sustainable future.

It added that Nigeria has major potential for power generation by working with local and international partners to share knowledge and fuel innovation in the ever-changing energy landscape.

Since it began operations in Nigeria in 2018, Himel said itvhas remained true and consistent to its mission of making efficient and reliable power easily accessible to people, wherever they are – home, office, industrial or commercial facility – and has re-emphasized this statement at the Nigeria Energy exhibition.

Endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Power Nigeria, the 9th edition of the conference was a 3-day immersive experience that provided an unrivaled platform for both public and private sectors to explore critical issues, key developments, investment opportunities, and rising trends shaping the new energy ecosystem.

Himel was among a hub of suppliers and manufacturers contributing to the universal access for affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy services for all in Africa, having built a network serving over eleven (11) countries, including Nigeria. Himel’s channel ecosystem is poised to address unique needs and the energy show gave exhibitors such as Himel the opportunity to meet with existing connections and potential customers involved in the energy mix.

With a legacy spanning over six decades, Himel has acquired a complete portfolio of products for safer electrical infrastructure, while also providing expert guidance and after-sales service to its existing customers.

Its leadership affirmed that it would continue to serve as a bridge between high quality and affordability, saying “We will make sure that these two virtues are not exclusive, rather integrated into every aspect of our every product. We want people to move beyond the perception that high-quality is always expensive. With Himel high-quality is not only affordable but accessible too”.