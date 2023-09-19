Hilda Baci, cook-a-thon record holder, becomes Aspira Nigeria’s brand ambassador

Aspira Nigeria, a manufacturer of cleaning products, has announced a partnership with Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, as its brand ambassador for Viva Detergent and Dishwashing Liquid.

Baci holds the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon ever recorded by a female.

The partnership between Aspira and Baci is seen as a natural fit, as both brands are committed to excellence and innovation.

“Hilda Baci is an inspiration to many and a representation of excellence in her craft. Her partnership with Aspira brings together two forces committed to excellence,” said Lynda Aguocha, Aspira’s advertising head.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Hilda Baci to the Aspira family,” said Santhosh Kumar Nair, chief marketing officer of the Kano based manufacturer. “Hilda’s journey from culinary enthusiast to Guinness World Record holder resonates with our brand’s ethos of embracing excellence in every endeavor.”

As a brand ambassador, Baci will collaborate with Aspira on various initiatives that showcase the effectiveness of Viva Dishwashing liquid and Detergent both in the culinary realm and in everyday life.

The partnership is also expected to inspire individuals to pursue excellence in every facet of their lives.