Guinness Nigeria trains 250 women entrepreneurs

Guinness Nigeria has trained and empowered 250 women entrepreneurs across various communities in Ikorodu, Lagos with skills and resources needed to build a successful business under its Plan W initiative.

The cohort two training which took place recently further exemplifying Guinness Nigeria’s commitment to uplifting communities and driving economic prosperity across the country.

Since its inception in 2019, the Plan W Programme has empowered a total of 1,400 women nationwide, fostering sustained economic growth and entrepreneurial success, according to a statement.

“Guinness Nigeria recognizes that women are an important part of our community. We’ve empowered 1,400 women so far and encourage all beneficiaries to sustain their businesses and make the best of this opportunity,” Rotimi Odusola,Guinness’s corporate relations director said when emphasizing the initiative’s broad reach and impact.

“In line with our commitment towards driving inclusion within our organization, across our value chain and within society, 10 percent of the Plan W beneficiaries are People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs),” he said in a statement.

“By investing in women, we improve employability, raise living standards, and boost the country’s GDP. This aligns with our ESG strategy, emphasizing inclusion and diversity throughout the value chain,” he noted.

“Together, we are building a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria,” he added.

Bolaji Cecilia Dada, commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, who represented the Governor of Lagos State, commended the brewer’s commitment to fostering economic prosperity through women empowerment.

“By investing in women, you ensure that growth and prosperity are shared equitably. Empowerment is a catalyst for change.”

Maria Kazeem, program manager for Nigeria Association of the Blind and representative of Sightsavers, Nigeria, expressed gratitude to Guinness Nigeria for empowering women living with disabilities to attain self-sufficiency.

The event saw community stakeholders, including Busola Elizabeth Isikalu, iyaloja-general of Ikorodu, who urged continued support for Guinness Nigeria’s efforts at empowering women and contributing to Nigeria’s economic prosperity.