Guinness Nigeria invests $5 million in new production line for Orijin bitter drink

Guinness Nigeria has invested $5 million, about N2 billion in a new manufacturing line for its mainstream spirit, Orijin bitter drink. This will add another 600 tons of cases to its annual volume of 1.2 million plastic bottle cases.

Commissioning the new line Wednesday in Lagos, Diageo Africa President, John O’Keefe said the investment is to meet the growing demand of the product. He acknowledged that the rate of consumption of spirit is growing.

The bitter drink which made impact in the Nigerian beverage industry and appeals to traditional Nigerian taste was introduced in 2013 and quickly gained acceptance among Nigerian consumers.

O’Keeffe who arrived in Nigeria for the commissioning expressed optimism about the Nigerian market. On local content, he put it at about 40 percent and said it will hit about 80 percent in the next five years.

Read also: Devon King’s brand champions bonding in current economic challenges

Diageo Africa President who came in company of British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn Jones acknowledged that Guinness Nigeria is a major contributor to the Diageo business.

On checking adulteration of the product as the demand rises, Baker Magunda, the managing director of Guinness Nigeria said the company is working in association with law enforcement agencies and assured that perpetrators of counterfeit will be prosecuted.

He also revealed that the company has adequate technology to identify fake products in the market.