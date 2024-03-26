Guinness Nigeria extends IPS brands distribution model date

Guinness Nigeria has extended the date for the change in distribution model for imported Diageo International Premium Spirit (IPS) brands.

“Following preliminary steps taken by Guinness Nigeria and Diageo since the initial announcement, it has become apparent that the transition to the new distribution model is taking longer than anticipated.

As a result, the completion of the implementation of the separation of the IPS brands from Guinness Nigeria’s business, initially scheduled for April 2024, will now become effective during Guinness Nigeria plc’s financial year 2025” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Guinness, during this transition period, the company will continue to import and distribute Diageo international premium spirits products, including Johnnie Walker, Singleton, and Baileys, among others, under its existing 2016 sale & distribution agreement with Diageo plc.

The separation of the IPS brands is part of Guinness Nigeria’s long-term growth strategy and aligns with Diageo plc’s decision to establish a new, wholly-owned spirits-focused business to manage the importation and distribution of its international premium spirits portfolio in West and Central Africa, with Nigeria as one of the hubs.

There are no changes to Diageo plc’s shareholding in Guinness Nigeria, and Diageo remains a key shareholder of Guinness Nigeria.

“Guinness Nigeria plc remains committed to manufacturing and distributing its full portfolio of non-alcoholic drinks, beer, ready-to-drink (RTDs), and locally produced spirits, including Orijin, Captain Morgan Gold, Gordon’s Moringa, and Smirnoff X1 Choco, the statement said.

Adebayo Alli, managing director/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc, said “This strategic transition will empower Guinness Nigeria to sharpen its focus on our core operations, which have consistently demonstrated resilience and growth despite external challenges.

Our investments in expanding capacity at our breweries in Ogba, Lagos State, and Benin, Edo State, have positioned us to meet the increasing demand for our renowned beer and locally beloved spirits brands. While the initial timeline for the separation of our international premium spirit brands from Guinness Nigeria’s business has been extended, rest assured that Guinness Nigeria remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders.”