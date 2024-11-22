Guinness FRSC raises awareness on road safety, responsible drinking

Guinness Nigeria in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has organised a road safety and responsible drinking campaign for the year-end called the ‘ember months.’

The campaign themed ‘Speak Up Against Dangerous Driving: Crashes Kill More Passengers than Driver,’ underscores the need for collective responsibility to ensure safer roads, particularly during the busy festive season.

It served as a platform to address road safety challenges and educate road users, particularly commercial drivers, on the dangers of reckless driving and drunk driving.

Girish Sharma, managing director of Guinness Nigeria emphasized the campaign’s focus on empowering passengers to take an active role in promoting road safety by speaking up against dangerous driving behaviors.

“This year’s Ember Months Campaign highlights the critical need for passengers to voice concerns when confronted with reckless driving,” Sharma said.

“Silence is not an option when lives are at stake. Road safety is a shared responsibility, and everyone must play their part in creating safer travel conditions, especially during this season of increased road activity,” he added.

Reiterating Guinness Nigeria’s long-standing commitment to responsible drinking, Sharma urged road users to make conscious choices that prioritise safety over indulgence.

“Drinking and driving do not mix. At Guinness Nigeria, we remain dedicated to fostering a culture of responsible drinking through various initiatives, including our Smashed Project, which has educated over 36,000 students across 80 schools on the dangers of underage drinking and reckless behavior.”

He noted that the organisation’s DRINKIQ program has engaged more than 400 participants in collaboration with government agencies and supported by 50 dedicated volunteers.

“Our Digital Moderation Campaign has achieved 50 million impressions, sparking meaningful conversations on responsible behavior with over 30,000 individuals. These initiatives underscore our commitment to promoting safe and responsible drinking practices.”

The managing director appreciated the FRSC, particularly the Lagos Sector Commander, for their leadership and commitment to road safety, highlighting the shared goal of building a culture of safety and urging all to remember: never drink and drive.

Kehinde G. Hamzat, corps commander at the FRSC Lagos Sector Commander, highlighted the alarming consequences of road crashes, which claim countless lives and result in significant social and economic losses annually.

“The Ember months are characterized by heavy road traffic as Nigerians travel for family reunions, festivals, and ceremonies. Unfortunately, this period also sees increased congestion, reckless driving, and road crashes, leading to devastating loss of lives and properties.”

This campaign aims to address these challenges head-on by empowering road users to adopt safer practices and encouraging passengers to actively speak up against unsafe driving behaviours.”

Also, Adeoye Irelewuyi, FRSC’s assistant corps marshal highlighted the economic impact of road crashes, citing World Health Organisation (WHO) data that estimate over 1.3 million road traffic deaths annually worldwide.

“In Nigeria, passenger vehicles are disproportionately involved in crashes, with passengers facing higher fatality rates than drivers,” Irelewuyi who was represented by Emma Fekoya, deputy corps commander, said.

This underscores the need for greater awareness and individual responsibility to reduce these alarming statistics. Beyond the loss of lives, road crashes also impose severe socio-economic costs, including lost income, reduced productivity, and increased poverty,” he explained.

“Collaborative efforts are essential to mitigate these impacts and foster safer road use,” he noted.

Share