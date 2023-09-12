Government tasked to grow digital economy to stem brain drain

Adeleye Fabusayo, the Head, West Africa at CNBC Africa and Forbes Africa, has advised the Nigerian government to put more efforts into growing the country’s digital economy.

Fabusayo, while speaking at the unveiling of Mega Trade Fair 2023 prospectus recently in Ibadan, said this would help to reduce the rate of brain drain in the country.

He noted that digital economy recognises talent and skills, reduces waste and offers commensurate reward for ability.

“Tech-savvy youths will not need to travel abroad in order to excel. They can stay in the country, work and excel.”

Fabusayo said government and other stakeholders needed to encourage citizens, especially youths and children, to embrace technology, digital knowledge and skills at an early stage for Nigeria to keep its youths.

“Government also need to inject some grants and other support that will focus on developing tech and digital initiatives so as to make it attractive to the young ones.

“This will bring a lot of foreign exchange to the country and make people more sustainable, ” he said. NAN