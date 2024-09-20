Glovo Nigeria pioneers new era of choice, convenience with Port Harcourt launch

Glovo, Nigeria’s pioneering multi-category platform, has announce its expansion into Port Harcourt, marking a key milestone in its mission to become the largest online marketplace in Nigeria.

With its innovative services and commitment to operational excellence, Glovo is set to provide seamless, on-demand services to the bustling city, meeting growing demand for convenience across various categories.

As one of Nigeria’s vibrant economic hubs, Port Harcourt plays a crucial role in Glovo’s national growth strategy. The expansion will create significant opportunities for local businesses to scale, offering them a platform that connects them with an expanding customer base. Through the app, users can access a wide range of services, from ordering their favorite meals to same-day grocery deliveries, all at the touch of a button.

Lamide Akinola, General Manager of Glovo Nigeria, said, “We are excited to introduce Glovo’s seamless on-demand platform to the people of Port Harcourt, offering them more than just convenience. By partnering with local businesses, we aim to support their growth while also meeting the evolving needs of our customers. Our expansion here is a key milestone in our broader vision to drive Nigeria’s digital economy forward.”

Chidera Akwuba, Head of Public and Government Relations, Sub-Saharan Africa, added, “Port Harcourt represents a dynamic and strategic market for Glovo’s continued growth. Our goal is not only to introduce an innovative platform but also to create economic opportunities by empowering local businesses. By fostering collaborations with stakeholders, we contribute meaningfully to the economic vitality of the region.”

Kolawole Adeniyi, Head of Commercial, highlighted the importance of Glovo’s partnerships, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with renowned brands such as Domino’s Pizza, Chicken Republic, Kilimanjaro, Genesis Restaurant, and Pizza Hut. These partnerships reflect our commitment to providing quality and variety, ensuring that users can enjoy their favorite meals with just a few taps. Our goal is to offer convenience while delivering exceptional value to local businesses and our customers.”

Oluwaseun Okugboye-Bello, Operations Lead, emphasised Glovo’s dedication to ensuring a superior customer experience, noting, “As we expand into Port Harcourt, we’re leveraging our advanced logistics technology and local partnerships to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Our focus on continuous optimization ensures that our partners and couriers have the support they need to meet growing customer demands.”

By entering the Port Harcourt market, Glovo is set to create new economic opportunities, especially for SMEs, and bring convenience to the fingertips of more Nigerians.

In line with its vision of building the largest online marketplace in Nigeria, Glovo is leveraging innovation to drive efficiencies in quick commerce and cater to the diverse needs of consumers across the country.

As Glovo continues to grow in Nigeria, we invite local businesses to partner with us and take advantage of the opportunities we offer to scale and reach new customers.

Residents of Port Harcourt can now download the Glovo app to explore a world of convenience right at their fingertips.