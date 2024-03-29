Glo preaches peace, love at Easter

Telecommunications operator, Globacom, has urged Nigerians to embrace peace and love, as the world marks Easter, an annual celebration in remembrance of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The company disclosed this in a goodwill message to Nigerians on this occasion, noting that Easter “Christ made Himself of no repute as He laid down His life for the remission of the sins of mankind. He exemplified sacrifice, hope and love for others. Without these key virtues, no nation, ours inclusive, can ever thrive”.

Glo, which enjoined Nigerians to imbibe these virtues for a progressive nation, added that “We must all have faith in the future well-being of Nigeria and work towards it in unison.”

Globacom assured its subscribers of unhindered voice, data and Short Messaging Service (SMS) services during and after the Easter celebrations. It also encouraged Glo subscribers to avail themselves of the various data and voice offerings on the network.

Easter celebrations mark the end of the Christian Lenten season which is a means of purification and sanctification for Christians. It features acts of worship including prayer, sacrament, repentance from sins, almsgiving, atonement and self-denial through abstention from food, drinks and other worldly concerns.