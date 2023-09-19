Get ready for LAIF 2023 awards as enhancer to creative economy

This year’s Lagos Ideas Festival, Laif awards scheduled for 9th to 18th November, 2023 will likely be on high pedestal especially as Federal Government has officially recognized the creative economy which the award symbolizes.

Industry players and government representatives including Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy; Mohammed Idris Malagi, minister of Information and others are expected to grace the occasion to encourage and underscore the contribution of advertising industry to economy growth.

The advertising industry has been working with ministry of information but the Creative Economy ministry becomes an aligned office for partnership to boost the economy.

While unveiling the 18th edition of the award in Lagos, Steve Babaeko, President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), the umbrella body for advertising professionals in Nigeria, noted that the LAIF Awards remains a veritable platform to celebrate creative excellence and showcase the exemplary works of agencies in the industry.

He said this year’s award is quite symbolic as it coincides with the 50th Anniversary celebration of the advertising professional body in Nigeria.

The association also inaugurated a new management board for the Awards. The new members include Jay Chukwuemeka, Henry Akpede, Raphael Idu, Idiare Atimomo, Colette Otusheso, Funmibi Fayo Adeleye, Oyindamola Fakile, Dolapo Ogunbambo, Jumoke Akinyele and Babs Fagade. The new board will preside over the affairs of the LAIF Awards for the next three years.

Babaeko commended the members of previous LAIF boards for their efforts over the past 17 years to keep the tradition going and ensure that the pipeline of talents in the industry keeps growing.

In his remarks, the newly inaugurated Chairman of the LAIF Management Board, Jay Chukwuemeka, assured that this year’s edition would be unique and more inclusive as the board is determined to encourage more member agencies to participate.