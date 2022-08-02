FundQuest set to unleash digital innovations

One of Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions, FundQuest Financial Services Limited is set to unleash more innovations in the Nigerian financial services sector as it marks 10 years of doing business in Nigeria.

The management of the financial intermediation firm led by its Chief Executive Officer, Abiodun Akinjayeju said the company which has already invested over N100 m in technology will introduce Quest Connect Applications Suit to its new and existing customers.

The product will comprise the FundQuest Mobile (Android and iOS), FundQuest Retail Web, FundQuest Corporate Web, and the FundQuest USSD Code *5078#.

Akinjayeju told BusinessDay that the development of these digital channels is a product of the management’s strategic decision to overhaul the Company’s entire banking infrastructure and transform its service channels from the manually-driven and in-person processes to a digitally-led customer experience and engagement processes.

“These technologies are expected to provide the platform for future digital innovations in products and service offerings that maximize benefits for our clients and stakeholders”.

Now completed and set to go live in September 2022, the digital banking applications rely on a robust and secured back-end engine with high reliability and resilience to offer customers a safer, more convenient and faster way to enjoy the numerous services by FundQuest, Akinjayeju said while relishing the 10 years of the company operations at a media briefing in Lagos recently.

Further speaking on the unveiling of the Apps, the Head, Operations & Management Services, KunleAdelabu, stated that the competitive superiority of the Apps is that it is flexible and capable of performing several functions that cater to the company’s wide range of products. This flexibility and variety have also been the Unique Selling Points of FundQuest.

The official unveiling scheduled this month is part of the several activities lined up to mark the company’s 10-year anniversary.

Speaking on the pillars sustaining the company, Bisi Oni, the executive director and COO attributed them to the staff and culture, efficiency, ability to honour obligations, the board transparency and integrity. He said “our word is our bond”.

The decision of the management is to make the celebration not just a fanfare but one dedicated to their customers, their hardworking team and the creative ideas that will make their relationship blossom deeper in the next decade. To the management, the 10-year is a milestone especially in a challenging environment