From SME to global ambassador: Ekundayo’s entrepreneurial journey

Ayeni Ekundayo, the Chief Innovation Officer of BusinessPlus, was recently appointed as a representative of media entrepreneurship and journalism management at the 6th Region Global Chamber of Commerce.

The appointment is a testament to his success in promoting youth entrepreneurship and digital marketing in Africa.

As one of the top 100 fast-growing SME leaders in Nigeria, Ekundayo has dedicated his career to helping businesses reach their potential through digital marketing. His commitment to youth empowerment and community development has made him a standout figure in the industry.

Ekundayo’s digital marketing and communications firm in Africa has trained over 5,000 youths with digital marketing skills, giving them the tools they need to succeed in the modern business world. He has always reiterated his commitment to giving back to society, inspiring a new generation of young entrepreneurs who are eager to make their mark.

Read also: Advancing digital entrepreneurship and financial inclusion for women in Africa

The 6th Region Global Chamber of Commerce is an initiative created to support and develop superior quality in the commercial growth of nations. Its mission is to empower Africa’s sustainable economic development through strong partnerships and positive reconnections of Africans and the world at large.

Ekundayo’s success story is a testament to the power of youth entrepreneurship and digital marketing. Through his dedication to helping businesses reach their potential, he has inspired a new generation of young people poised to make their mark on the world.