Freightliner Logistics CEO advocates integrity lessons in schools

L-R: Charles Okhai, President, Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists; Chris Atu who was conferred with Integrity Man of The Year 2024 award , during the award dinner held in Lagos-recently

The Chief Executive Officer of Freightliner Logistics Limited, Chris Atu has urged the Federal Government, to incorporate teachings in all levels of education that will promote culture of integrity in Nigeria

He stated recently at the yearly conference of the Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists at tagged, “Integrity is Everything” where he was also conferred with Integrity Man of the Year 2024

Incorporating Integrity teachings early in life, according to Chris Atu, will inculcate an innate habit of honesty at both family, community, private and public life, thereby limiting tendencies for corrupt practices and enhance accountability and quality public service delivery and leadership.

The Integrity Awards, presented by the Nigerian Association Christian Journalists, celebrate individuals who exemplify the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and transparency. Chris Atu was selected from a pool of outstanding nominees for demonstrating remarkable integrity in private sector leadership in the Logistics Service delivery industry.

“I am deeply humbled to receive this prestigious award,” said Chris Atu in a statement. “I believe that integrity is the foundation upon which trust, respect, and success are built. I am committed to continuing to uphold the highest standards of integrity in all aspects of my life and work.”

During the awards ceremony which was held recently in Lagos, the keynote speaker, Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie, (RTD) emphasized that integrity is the bedrock of any developed nation, which according to her is lacking in Nigeria.

She added that leaders and public office holders must be men and women of integrity that would make decisions to benefit everyone, not just a select few, and that integrity should be a family value that should be cherished by all.

“It doesn’t matter who the person is, or where they are from. They should be people of integrity who can help us dig out corruption from this country”, she said.

Share