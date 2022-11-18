FPL Media partners OAAN on maiden conference

FPL Media, a leading out-of-home advertising company has partnered with the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) on its maiden conference, exhibition, and awards scheduled to hold November 23, 2022, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Lanre Ashaolu, managing director of FPL Media while speaking on what informed the partnership with OAAN to showcase some of the finest initiatives, innovations, products and services, pointed out that as a corporate member, FPL has also benefited from some of the association’s interventions with external stakeholders in the past.

“There is a saying about the way you lay your bed so shall you lie on it. Our business is to connect brands to audiences via planning and deployment of advertising content via innovative and strategically placed OOH platforms across the country,” he said.

“If we do not promote our craft and activities to the relevant and general public, we will be doing a great disservice because there are several brands that are not quite aware of the availability, vibrancy, science and methodology involved in our operations.”

According to Ashaolu, the OOH industry remains a dynamic industry where innovative approaches are being deployed daily, especially in areas of non-conventional systems of advertising.

“We have also been conservative for quite some time to the detriment of our industry. For instance, during campaign planning and resource allocation, brands feel other channels of communication are more relevant via increased priority forgetting that traditional feeds digital and Nigerians spend two-thirds of their day outdoors.”

Themed ‘OOH At The Edge’, OAAN’s three-in-one event will comprise the morning session, which is the OAAN conference with exhibition stands open to visitors and delegates while the afternoon session will be the launch of a pioneering advertising industry book by the Association with the title Out of Home Advertising Practice in Nigeria. Thereafter, the Awards Night would take place, to climax the day.

The conference also includes an award designed to encourage and stimulate creativity, innovation and overall high quality in planning, production and execution in Nigeria of the home advertising industry.