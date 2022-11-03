Fourth industrial revolution for economic growth takes centre stage at STS

Doubling down on its efforts to move Nigeria, and Africa towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Avant-Garde Innovation and Technology Services has announced the 6th edition of its annual sustainability discourse – the Sustainability Table Series (STS).

Scheduled to hold on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, this year’s discourse is themed ‘Achieving Sustainable Development Goals in the fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR): Opportunities for growth in a circular economy.

Kayode Olaniyan, principal consultant, Avant-Garde Innovation and convener, STS, explained “Nigeria needs to harness the full potential of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) to achieve a sustained growth trajectory.”

“Our nation has maintained its status as a big growth economy for several years without significant progress being made to harness the potentials inherent in the economy and transform the nation,” he said in a statement.

“In the last few years, however, there has been a massive proliferation of disruptive technologies that — if effectively utilized — can leapfrog the country in its economic development.”

According to him, already, these technologies are enabling the impressive transformation of entire systems and networks across companies, industries, and countries.

To ensure widespread transformation in Nigeria, however, we need input from and strategic collaborations between private and public stakeholders, he noted.

With these, he said, “the nation is better positioned to harness the SDGs $12 trillion worth of unlocked revenue-generating opportunities incidental to the strategic utilisation of disruptive technologies.”

With varying discussions, the panel sessions will explore topics: from materiality to strategy, and how organisations can mainstream sustainability by leveraging technology and broadband penetration.

Others are; accelerating the impact of SDG interventions through a public-private partnership, scaling finance for sustainable development: innovative solutions for an inclusive digital economy, and leveraging technology as a tool for sustainability advocacy and impact.

These topics will be explored by industry players and leaders, including a fireside chat with Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, the SSA on digital transformation to the President, and lead, Nigeria Startup Startup Act 2022; Oladimeji Oresanya, commissioner for environment, Ogun State Government, Ibukun Faluyi, the executive secretary, E-waste Producer Responsibility of Nigeria (EPRON), amongst others.

In addition to the sessions, the 2022 STS discourse will boast an art exhibition featuring works from environmental activists and nature-inspired artists, including — El Anatsui, Prince Obasi, Uchay Joel-Chima, Anthea Epelle, and Musa Ganiyy curated by Naomi Edobor of DICA Arts.