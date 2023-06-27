FMCG operator stakes N100m prize for consumer campaign

OK Foods, a foremost operator in the Nigeria’s Fast-Moving Consumer Goods products has unfolded plans to reward its consumers under its Pure Bliss brand.

It said recently that under the second edition of its national consumer promotion entitled: Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo, 60 millionaires will emerge in 60 days, with additional 30 million Naira worth of Airtime to be won.

Speaking on behalf of Murali Krishnan, Business Head of OK Foods Limited, during a media parley to unveil the Promo in Lagos, Sachin Wali, Head of Marketing, OK Foods emphasized the credibility and due diligence of the promo, stating that measures have been put in place to ensure fairness and transparency.

“We are once again initiating one of the largest give-back promotions in the biscuits category. We want to thank our consumers for their patronage over the years and assure them that the promotion will be managed with due diligence, fairness, and utmost credibility,” he said.

Brand Manager, Chic Choc & Nutrisnax, Ok Foods Limited, Olayinka Johnson, disclosed that the ‘Pure Bliss 60 Millionaires in 60 days’ Promo is a great way to reward the consumers in line with the Pure Bliss brand promise – ‘Light Up Your Day’.

Read also: Boosting dairy value chain in Nigeria: Lessons from Arla Foods

“The Pure Bliss 60 Millionaires in 60 Days Promo is a great initiative at this time because consumers get to enjoy their favourite Pure Bliss Cookies & Wafers, while winning big,” Johnson said.

In her remarks during the parley, the Brand Manager of Pure Bliss, Oluwabukola Yusuph, revealed that over 300,000 winners are to be rewarded with Airtime beyond the 60 lucky consumers that will be rewarded with 60 million Naira cash prize – One million Naira each.

Explaining the mechanics of participating in the Promo, Yusuph stated that consumers are expected to buy any Millionaire Promo pack of Pure Bliss Milk Cookies, Milk Cream Wafers, Choco Cookies & Chocolate Cream Wafers, look inside the pack for a 7-digit alphanumeric code and text the unique code to 8011 using the format: PUREBLISS 1234567 LOCATION, e.g. PUREBLISS 1234567 LAGOS. She stated that the consumers will receive an SMS from 8011, notifying them of their prize – either N100 Airtime or One Million Naira as each code guarantees a prize.

Endorsing the Promo, the Senior Legal Officer, Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, Kemi Adebiyi, noted that the promotion has fulfilled the mandate required by the regulatory authority, which is to ensure that the promotion is registered and regulated.

Also, speaking during the parley, the Head, Lagos Office, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Susie Onwuka confirmed that the promotion has passed through regulatory approvals, urging consumers to participate.