Firm opens operation to provide financial solutions for businesses

Accountable, a professional finance solutions and business advisory service provider that offers customised solutions for businesses, has opened its doors to assist growth-oriented businesses make smart financial decisions that will help their businesses grow.

Accountable operates on the principle that every business and individual should have access to professional financial advisory services that will grow their wealth, such as financial advisory, outsourced accounting, process improvement, and tax advisory services.

In a bid to reduce failure rates in businesses and help startups scale, the financial expert firm was founded in 2018 by Temi Adenuga, who had a passion for providing entrepreneurs with the necessary financial expertise for their business needs.

“54 countries, 70 million plus SMEs, 1.2 billion plus people, yet Africa has less than 100 businesses that are over 60 years old,” Adenuga said.

“At Accountable, we are changing the narrative by helping startups standardise their operations, understand their financial stance, stay compliant, prepare for unprecedented events, and create succession plans,” he added.

Speaking further, he stresses the need for businesses to stay focused on running regular day-to-day operations while Accountable handles the technical financial side to ensure financial stability.

While commenting on the need for expertise in business operations, Nidhi Anna, team lead, operations unit, said, “The large-scale issue many businesses face in Africa is handling their finances. At Accountable, we provide deep financial insights that help standardize every business operation”.

Also, Jeutola Onikide, team lead, happiness unit at Accountable, says, “Many startups barely survive after two years of inception. That’s why our expertise is geared towards sustainability with evidenced financial growth. You can call us your Business Care Clinic.”.

With a commitment to delivering results in a timely and efficient manner, Accountable is set to reshape business structures across Africa and beyond. Their services are currently available in Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, and the United Kingdom.