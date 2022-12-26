Firm deepens consumer advocacy with new initiative

Brand I Communications Limited (Brand-I), an integrated marketing company has unveiled ConsumerHalla version 2.0 platform, to help Nigerian consumers carry out on-the-spot and on-the-go 24/7 brand surveillance and assessments with instant feedback on complaints.

Tunde Olufowora, the chief executive officer, Brand I Communications Limited, while speaking during a media launch in Lagos recently said ConsumerHalla 2.0 that is currently on Google play store is aimed to further inform, empower and give voice to the over 200 million consumers in Nigeria.

According to him, the rights of the average consumer in Nigeria continue to be trampled upon daily by corporate organisations including public parastatals, despite efforts by the government and the various regulatory agencies in the country to protect the consumer.

He said further that ConsumerHalla is the first Nigerian consumer advocacy platform aimed at enhancing relationships between consumers and brands. According to him, Brand I originally launched the ConsumerHalla platform five years ago with the vision to help create a more caring world of consumers where businesses thrive.

Olufowora who expressed deep concern that consumers in Nigeria have no voice said further that with the new version of the platform, consumers can now do an instant assessment of major operating brands in Nigeria and at the same time, lodge complaints with a promise of getting feedback and resolution within 72 hours.

“What is even more dynamic is the access to free legal services and consultation through the newly improved online portal,” Olufowora said, disclosing that within its first five years of operations, the platform has gained traction with over one million consumers connected and equally helped to resolve intricate cases.

“Today, we are proud to say that ConsumerHalla is the foremost and fastest growing online consumer engagement and solution portal currently reaching over a million active consumers on a daily basis and powered by a 72-hour feedback mechanism,” he said.

According to him, signing up to ConsumerHalla provides every brand with a mirror into direct, undiluted consumer perception and feedback. Beyond complaints resolution, consumers also have access to additional offerings such as best consumer deals; latest consumer news broadcast; product reviews, consumer tips and tricks; consumer analytics and expert views and opinions.

Olufowora, a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Marketing (FNIM) said ConsumerHalla is geared towards creating a robust market where conversations thrive with a mission to help bring about an enhanced relationship between brands and consumers through amicable settlement of conflicts and complaints.

“Every consumer or customer deserves to be heard. We believe that genuine care for understanding the customers’ pains and then providing solutions to effectively alleviate the pains, create interactions that are mutually beneficial to both the brands and customers. When customers are put first, revenue flows,” Olufowora said.

Fidossi spices up Christmas with ‘Fidossibrate’ campaign

Fidossi Wines and Spirits, the distributor of top wines and spirit brands, is spicing up the end-of-year season for both occasional and frequent consumers of wines and spirits.

The firm rolled out a campaign targeted at reinvigorating family and friends reunions last week, lighting up social meetings and special occasions during this festive season.

Tagged ‘Fidossibrate’, the campaign encourages socialites to keep toasting to goodness with their loved ones in the mood of the end-of-year season celebration. The top participants in the campaign stand a chance of winning N50, 000 cash prizes to boost their wallets considering the season comes with a lot of financial responsibilities.

Speaking about the campaign, Fidelis Egbochie, the Chief Executive Officer of Fidossi International Limited, in a statement said, “The end of the year festivities, especially Christmas, offers an exciting window for friends and family members to reunite, celebrate with vigour and project ahead into the New Year. We understand what this season means to the teeming Nigerian population, hence we are spicing up each moment of the season with the rollout of the ‘Fidossibrate’ campaign while making our brand products such as Fidossi Spumante, Fidossi Moscato and Vecchia Romagna brandy available for the Christmas season.”

He explained that the campaign promo offer closes on Boxing Day, which is December 26, 2022.

Next, they should organize their friends and loved ones to ‘fidossibrate’ by toasting to a happy time while recording a 20 to 30-sec video of the moment clearly showing the product, the sharing and toasting moments in an atmosphere of fun. They are expected to upload the video to their Facebook or Instagram page using #howifidossibrate for easy tracking. In addition, they should ask their followers to like and reshare the video post. The top reshared videos will win the N50, 000 prizes.

As well, MC Mbakara, a popular Lagos-based comedian and ambassador for Fidossi Wines and Spirits brand products, encouraged the consumers to purchase any of the brand products. Via his social media handles, he said, “Fidossi cares about the moments that matter to Nigerians. Since this festive period is largely spent with loved ones, I encourage you to buy any of Fidossi Wines and Spirits’ brand products to enliven your special festive moments.”

Caption

L-R: Founder/Group Managing Director Primera Africa Group, Boye R. Olawoye; Director Hartleys Supermarket & Stores, Oluseyi Oladapo; Chairman, Hartleys Supermarket & Stores, Yewande Zacchaeus; Director Hartleys Supermarket & Stores, Subulade Giwa-Amu; Director Hartleys Supermarket & Stores, Mahmoud Tabaja at the official launch of 5th Hartleys supermarket on Victoria Island, Lagos