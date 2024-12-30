Felicia Tamuno awarded by Ethica Institute for excellence in ethical banking

Felicia Tamuno, Group Head of Commercial Banking at LOTUS Bank, has received recognition from the Ethica Institute of Islamic Finance for her role in promoting ethical banking and financial inclusion. She was awarded Honorable Recognition, which includes scholarships to the Certified Islamic Finance Executive (CIFE™) and Advanced Certified Islamic Finance Executive (ACIFE™) Financial Analysis programmes.

Speaking about the recognition, Felicia expressed gratitude “Grateful to God, so delighted, so honoured, encouraged and motivated in my quest for upskilling and reskilling as well as in pursuit of mastery in my field. I also deeply appreciate the MD of Lotus Bank, Kafilat Araoye for the opportunity.”

Felicia has played a significant role in advancing non-interest banking practices, sustainability, and entrepreneurship across Sub-Saharan Africa. Her career spans over 17 years, during which she has secured nearly 600 licences and certifications, underscoring her expertise in business turnaround, strategic growth, and support for women-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Ethica Institute of Islamic Finance is a global organisation known for its Islamic finance certifications. Its programmes, CIFE™ and ACIFE™, equip professionals with the knowledge to deliver Sharia-compliant financial solutions. By joining the institute’s alumni network, Felicia is expected to strengthen her contributions to the financial sector and enhance her impact on sustainable economic practices.

At LOTUS Bank, Felicia has transformed underperforming branches into profitable entities and managed the bank’s South branch operations. Her leadership has been recognised for driving innovation and fostering growth. Her long-term aspirations include influencing central banking policies and promoting Islamic finance models as tools for sustainable development.

The award was announced globally on the official website of the institute focused on ethical leadership in Islamic finance, where Felicia was recognised as a visionary leader and dedicated professional. Her efforts are committed to creating a lasting, positive impact within the financial sector.

This recognition further positions Felicia to continue her work in ethical banking and financial inclusion, with a broader platform to make a global impact.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

