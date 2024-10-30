Euromoney names CardinalStone Securities Nigeria’s best equities firm

CardinalStone Securities has achieved a distinguished milestone, earning the title of “Best for Equities in Nigeria” at the Euromoney Securities House Awards 2024.

This accolade reinforces CardinalStone’s position as a frontrunner in Nigeria’s capital market and highlights its reputation for excellence in equity trading.

The Euromoney award underscores CardinalStone’s commitment to offering strategic insights and robust financial services that cater to both institutional and retail investors. By continuously innovating and maintaining a client-focused approach, CardinalStone has established itself as a trusted partner in equity trading across the nation.

Peter Omoregie, managing director of CardinalStone Securities, expressed his pride in the award, stating, “We are incredibly honoured by this recognition from Euromoney. It reflects the dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients. We look forward to leading the way in Nigeria’s capital markets and providing unparalleled value.”

Further affirming the firm’s dedication, Michael Nzewi, group managing director said, “This award is a testament to our focus on client satisfaction and innovation in the equity space. It reflects the strength of our strategy, our team’s expertise, and the trust our clients place in us. We will continue to strive for excellence and deliver world-class solutions across Nigeria’s financial landscape.”

CardinalStone’s recognition as the Best for Equities follows its 2023 Euromoney designation as a Market Leader in Investment Banking in Nigeria, solidifying its standing as a powerhouse in the financial services industry.

Euromoney’s Securities House Awards celebrate institutions that lead through innovation, demonstrate industry leadership, and are committed to excellence. CardinalStone’s latest accolade adds to a growing list of achievements, reflecting its deep expertise and steadfast commitment to Nigeria’s capital markets.

