eTranzact launch new products to boost Nigeria’s financial inclusion

eTranzact, one of Nigeria’s leading payment processing platforms has launched new payment solutions: Credo and PocketMoni, aimed to boost financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Speaking during the launch in Abuja on Tuesday, Niyi Toluwalope, Managing Director of eTranzact, noted the company’s commitment to delivering secure, flexible payment solutions for diverse lifestyles and businesses.

He introduced Credo and PocketMoni, the latest innovations aimed at simplifying payment processing for underserved populations.

“Our secure, flexible solutions are thoughtfully designed by the best in the industry for guaranteed hassle-free payment acceptance and processing and that is one of the reasons we are here to unveil our latest innovative solutions, the Credo and PocketMoni.

“eTranzact is the first award-winning multi-application and multi-channel electronic transaction switching and payment processing platform and we encourage you to come on board, go through our websites and check out the various services we have,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Uba Sani, Governor of Kaduna State, commended the company for commitment towards advancing financial services in Nigeria. For him, initiative would integrate the underserved and underprivileged individuals into the banking sector and significantly boost economic opportunities for these citizens.

He disclosed that Kaduna state in the last 8 months has brought about 2.2 million vulnerable residents into the financial system following the signing of its Executive Order for Financial Inclusion.

He said, “When I was elected as the Governor, the first thing I did was sign the Executive Order for Financial Inclusion. I’m happy today to announce that in the last eight months, we were able to capture about 2.2 million of our underserved, underprivileged and vulnerable people that have brought back to the financial services sector.

“Today, their accounts are open, and they are benefiting from social integration programs of both the federal government and the state government. That is why today I’m here to support what we are doing.”

The Governor, noting that over 70 percent of Nigerians were excluded from the financial system, urged both state and federal governments to fully leverage financial technology platforms like eTranzact to achieve broader economic prosperity for all Nigerians.

