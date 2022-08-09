Etex launches app to bridge distribution gap

In a bid to bridge the distribution gap between customers and distributors of Nigerite and Emenite products, Etex, Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of roofing materials, has unveiled a digital application at the Africa International Housing Show formerly known as the Abuja International Housing Show.

Denis Simonin, managing director, Etex Nigeria, while speaking on the company’s involvement at the housing show stated that the Etex app is designed to target both current and potential consumers, and measures have already been taken to ensure that they use it frequently.

“We are very excited to have been present at the Abuja International Housing Show this year. It was an opportunity to interact with our existing consumers and also reach new prospects.

“The Etex brand is all about delivering quality building solutions to its consumers and we pride ourselves on being the leading firm delivering such service in Nigeria,” Simonin stated, disclosing that the Nigerite, Emenite app is now available on PlayStore and AppStore.

According to him, the app also provides a calculator for giving detailed information on the measurement of the products that consumers may need while purchasing.

“The app launch is an important step for us at Etex Nigeria. We are innovative and at the forefront of technological advancements in this space and always looking for ways to connect better with our customers as we attend to their building needs,” he stated.

As it is typical at the Abuja International Housing Show for brands to serve as major sponsors, display products, and eventually network with many industry stakeholders, Etex Nigeria became the centre of attraction by launching its ground-breaking app at the event.

Moreso, having found the need for product education, Etex Nigeria created a platform to allow customers who are not knowledgeable about the brand’s products to have an idea of the different kinds of products readily available on the app.