Eleso Moyosoreoluwa appointed Foundation’s CEO

Eleso Moyosoreoluwa has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tosin Olatujoye Foundation.

The appointment which was announced by the Founder, Oluwatosin Olatujoye at the official launch of the foundation on Saturday 30th September 2023, marks a significant milestone in her commitment to making a positive impact on society and further solidifies her role as a leader in both the entertainment industry and the philanthropic world.

The Tosin Olatujoye Foundation, known for its unwavering dedication to improving the lives of underserved communities and championing various social causes, has chosen Moyosoreoluwa to lead the foundation into a new era of community empowerment with focus on empowering women and youth, STEM education for children, providing communities with access to clean water, sanitation and electricity.

Moyosoreoluwa’s impressive career in the media and entertainment industry spans over a decade, during which she has demonstrated creativity, innovation, and a passion for storytelling. While building her career in the space, she has also shown dedication to community service and development over the years.

In her new role as CEO of the Tosin Olatujoye Foundation, Moyosoreoluwa will leverage her leadership skills and philanthropic vision to steer the foundation’s strategic direction. Her responsibilities will include overseeing the foundation’s operations, managing partnerships, and ensuring that its resources are used effectively to support its mission of creating positive change in various spheres.

Commenting on her appointment, Moyosoreoluwa expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity to contribute to the foundation’s mission: “I am truly honored and excited to take on the role of CEO at the Tosin Olatujoye Foundation. It is a privilege to work with an organization that is committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most. I am eager to lead our efforts in creating positive social impact and building a better future for underserved communities in Nigeria.”

At the launch, the Tosin Olatujoye Foundation hosted over 100 beneficiaries. While 30 widows received financial support and food items, over 40 students were awarded scholarships, and 20 Youths were empowered to learn a skill of their choice. These first batch of beneficiaries were selected across different communities in Lagos including Ogba.