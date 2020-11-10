Ekweremadu to lead conversation on citizen-led governance at BRANDish Meeting of Minds

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, will lead discussions as eminent Nigerians gather on November 25, 2020 in Abuja to discuss the possibilities and imperatives of a citizen-led approach to governance and nation marketing.

Themed, “Beyond Branding: Engineering a Citizen-Led Proposition for Nigeria’s National Cohesion and Global Positioning” the colloquium, an initiative of BRANDish, conveners of the dialogue series, BRANDish Meeting of Minds, is against the backdrop of the recent #EndSARS protests across the country through which Nigerians called for a different approach to national security management and governance across the federal, state and local governments.

The event, which will also be used to present a book, PITCH: Debunking Marketing’s Strongest Myths, to the Abuja community, was earlier scheduled for April 30, 2020, but was postponed following the global lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the importance of the Abuja Colloquium, convener of BRANDish Meeting of Minds and author of the book, Ikem Okuhu in a statement, expressed his belief in the need for constant conversations and engagements to be activated in the continued desire to evolve a truly responsive and responsible brand out of Nigeria.

Okuhu said although the theme for the event was crafted earlier in the year, emerging realities still makes it still very relevant, in the light of the recent nationwide protests, adding that it has become very important for genuine and sincere dialogue, especially between the political class and the people to be activated in sustainable ways to ensure that the overriding strengths of Nigeria is harvested to defeat the supposed weaknesses.

Expected at the Colloquium, which will take place at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja, are recognized leaders of the teeming Nigerian youth segment, civil society groups and top political office holders.

On the choice of the former Deputy Senate President as the lead speaker, Okuhu explained that Ekweremadu remains one of the few Nigerian leaders that have a rich experience and knowledge trove of the current democratic dispensation and should be in a very strong position to share those learning points and thus open the space for the robust discussions that would make the desired points of change and adjustments easy to identify.