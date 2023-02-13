Eagle Schnapps restates support for Nigerian culture

Eagle Aromatic Schnapps, Nigeria’s authentic prayer drink and cultural heritage brand, produced by Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), has restated its commitment to the promotion of Nigerian cultural heritage.

The brand gave this reassurance as it joins millions of Egba indigenes at home and across the world to celebrate the 36th edition of the Lisabi Festival in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State as a key festival partner.

As part of the ongoing Festival, a delegation from Intercontinental Distillers Limited led by the Category Manager, ‘Tofunmi Opaleye and Regional Sales Manager, Oladele Adeyemi, paid a courtesy visit to the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egba land, Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, to congratulate and celebrate with him, chiefs, and sons and daughters of the ancient kingdom on the occasion of this year’s commemoration.

The Lisabi Festival is a major historic and cultural heritage event of the Egba people of Ogun State to celebrate the legendary Lisabi, a hero of the Egba liberation struggle. “Lisabi Day offers a veritable platform for Eagle Aromatic Schnapps to add value and to celebrate the cultural heritage of the beautiful people of Egba land,” Tofunmi Opaleye, the category manager, IDL, stated during the visit to Oba Gbadebo in his palace at Ake, Abeokuta.

Opaleye disclosed that IDL, in keeping with its tradition of making the festival memorable for participants, would be supporting the event with cash prizes to be awarded to the first, second and third winners of the Yoruba game – Ayo Olopon (traditional fun game) contest, and also provide entertainment which is aimed at drawing the younger generation into the festival, an avenue to further educate them about the cultural value of the Yoruba land and the Egbas specifically.

“We are excited to be a key partner of Lisabi Day again this year. As a premium Schnapps and a foremost cultural heritage brand, Eagle Aromatic Schnapps is proud to associate with Lisabi Festival because of the iconic status of both the brand and the festival,” Opaleye stated.

Adedotun Gbadebo, the Alake of Ake, while receiving the Eagle Aromatic Schnapps’ team in his palace, expressed appreciation to Intercontinental Distillers Limited for consistently demonstrating love for Egba people and supporting Lisabi Day year-on-year. He also prayed with Eagle Aromatic Schnapps for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria and Egba land as well as the prosperity of IDL.

“I want to thank IDL for always being a friend of the Egba people, which you have always demonstrated as a key partner of Lisabi Day celebration. Your support over the years is very commendable. On behalf of all Egba sons and daughters at home and in the Diaspora, I seek the blessings of Almighty God and those of our forefathers on you and your brands. We shall continue to pray for you,” he stated.

AbdulRasheed Raji, chairman, Lisabi Festival Committee and the Asipa of Egba land, expressed appreciation to the committee over the contribution in cash and gift items to support the festival. According to Raji, Lisabi Day celebration provides a spectacle that many Egba sons and daughters, and well-wishers from far and near will remember for a long time.

The key activities for this year’s event include traditional libation at the Lisabi ancestral shrine, booming of gun at the historic Olumo Rock, traditional Ayo Olopon competition, local wrestling, and unity seminar.