DStv emerges most admired brand in ‘Brand Africa’ awards

DStv; the pay-TV entertainment company has emerged the most admired Media Brand in Africa and the most admired African Brand in Nigeria in the recent Africa Best Brands, Nigeria Awards.

In the most admired Media Brand in Africa category, DStv, Channels Television and Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) took the lead respectively while Dangote, MTN and DStv took the lead respectively in the most Admired African Brands in Nigeria brand category.

Thebe Ikalafeng, the founder and chairman of Brand Africa said a brand survey was conducted through Short Message Service (SMS) via mobile phones, where over 15,000 brand mentions were highlighted in 27 countries.

Ikalafeng stated this at the 2020 virtual presentation of the awards, stating that, “We have over 747million people making use of mobile phones in Africa and it is believed that it’s the best way to reach people across the continent,” he said.

According to Ikalafeng, for African brands to compete favourably in the global market, there is the need to invest in research and development. He urged brands to pay more attention to the promotion of intellectual property on the continent.

Martin Mabutho, the chief customer officer of MultiChoice Nigeria said the pay TV company has used the DStv platform to promote Africa storytelling culture with collaboration and innovation. According to Mabutho, MultiChoice will continue to remain the number one digital broadcast brand in Africa.

Mabutho opined that the entertainment company believes in investing to impact its host community to enrich lives, hence MultiChoice is not all about storytelling. “In this Covid-19 crisis, we have embarked on media education across the continent on what the coronavirus is all about and we have partnered with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the distribution of PPE,” he said.

It would be recalled that earlier this year, MultiChoice Nigeria announced a commitment of N1.2 billion to support Nigeria in fighting the deadly coronavirus and went a step further to open its Free-to-Air stations so that subscribers can watch even when their subscription ends.