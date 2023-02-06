Driving youth entrepreneurship is key to Nigeria’s economic prosperity – Akinkugbe

Kofo Akinkugbe, the founder and CEO of SecureID Group has said that youth entrepreneurship is central to turning around Nigeria’s fragile economy.

Akinkugbe, who heads the smartcard manufacturing firm disclosed this at the fourth convocation ceremony of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Odosida in Ondo State.

She also advised graduates of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) Odosida Ondo State, to develop an entrepreneurship mindset built on excellence, during her lecture titled “Youth Entrepreneurship and Reshaping Nigeria’s Economic Future”.

“For our graduating students, cutting across various health professions and science disciplines, you will no doubt relate well with the elements relating to “Youth and the Economy” as you rise to the challenges we all face daily, she said. “Irrespective of the class of degree conferred, the important success factors for the future are linked to your vision, individual talent and the life skills you embrace along the way”, She said.

Speaking further, the CEO said that sustainability is key and must be built on the right attitudes, emotional intelligence, sound judgement, and learning from the experience of others. “As you know, your education is inadequate with academic work alone. The character component must kick in for completeness. Education is an enabler but without the right character it won’t take you far,” she added.

Also at the event, Akinkugbe congratulated the graduating students and encouraged them to deploy their creative abilities, avoid negative influences, and recognize that success is a journey, not a destination. “Nigeria is a land of huge and unexplored opportunities, digital and otherwise, and I encourage you to identify yours and position yourself based on your talent and interest,” she said.

In recognition of Akinkugbe’s contribution to the Nigerian Manufacturing and Digital Payment Industry, she was conferred with Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), October 2022, at Nigeria’s National Honours Awards Investiture, by President Muhammadu Buhari.