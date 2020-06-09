Dradrock, Tee A partnership: When values converge

Globally, companies are in constant search for credible and believable ambassadors to give their brands a boost through propagation of positive narratives about the brands which will hopefully trigger consumer sales and increased brand equity. In signing ambassadors, firms go for knowledgeable celebrities with characteristics and values identifiable with their brands. This report therefore looks at the role of brand ambassadors as Dradrock, a foremost real estate firm recently signed Tee A to assist it expand its frontiers.

When properly handled, many business experts believe that there is some “domino effect” on consumers when credible stars use or recommend some products or services. Many marketing teams of product or service in companies sometimes have the convergence point of their campaigns or activities around one form of endorsement to enable a remarkable positive result, especially when that celebrity is highly respected.

In engaging brand ambassadors, companies much ensure that the personality is someone who embodies the brand and he or she is capable of influencing consumers and raising awareness about the brand.

Today, many brands are represented by ambassadors who are assisting to heighten the brand equity of the companies or products and also encouraging consumers open their wallets for the brands.

The fact that culture and popularity of stars are vital instruments in connecting to the heart of consumers must have motivated a Lagos based real estate development company, Dradrock Real Estate Limited to sign one of Nigeria’s leading comedians and television personality, Tee-A also known as ‘Babatunde Adewale, as a brand partner.

The contract signing ceremony that took place last week at the Dradrock’s corporate office in Lekki, Lagos was indeed a special one since the new face that will spread the message for Dradrock is a comedian, against the popular norm of musician or actor/ actress that have dominated brand ambassadorship in Nigeria in the last few decades. After the brief signing ceremony, Tee-A was formally presented to a select team of guests, top company officials, editors, and writers.

Speaking during the media chat, the MD/CEO of Dradrock Real Estate Limited, Oladipo Idowu-Agida expressed optimum satisfaction that the consummation of the brand partnership that has been in the pipeline for some time, has eventually become a reality with the public presentation. He carefully traced the touch-points of the company’s connection with Tee-A, which started as a client-customer relationship over a period before becoming the present brand partnership arrangement.

Explaining further, Idowu-Agida revealed that his organization had to dig deep in the research area to pick the ideal celebrity whose character is harmonious with the brand. He equally hinted that the existing relationship they had with Tee A helped his team of researchers to promptly identify those salient qualities Tee-A has that were congruent with the brand culture of Dradrock. His words, “Looking at all these, we all will agree that Tee-A will create a great impact in the minds of our target audience within the Nigerian and Diaspora market with his versatile personality profiles. Those salient qualities made him the ideal candidate to reach out to different facets of our consumers”.

The CEO of Dradrock further revealed that even before the formal signing, the two parties had shared lots of ideas on ways to provide real estate solutions in a very affordable plan that will attract investors into the industry.

Speaking on the challenges that real estate growth and expansion to all classes of people are facing in Nigeria, Idowu-Agida listed lack of affordability and an underdeveloped mortgage system, among other problems. According to him, “taking care of the middle and lower class is challenging because of these obstacles, so a bold initiative from government that provides a suitable environment for all types of mortgage institutions to thrive is critical if we must rapidly service the middle and lower class.

On this part, he said his organization is targeting first-time homeowners with very flexible payment options to help reduce the current housing deficit Nigeria is facing.

Speaking immediately after the formal signing of the partnership agreement, Tee-A described his relationship with Dradrock as one that has come a long way. Although he is known more with comedy and entertainment, he acknowledged that he had been a real estate enthusiast for a long time. He said the partnership will not only attract goodwill to Dradrock but also strategic market targeting brand presence for equity as well. In his words: “This partnership will surely boost the position of the organization in the marketplace and strengthen the relationship that is quite valuable to all of us involved.”

Immediately after the public presentation, Idowu-Agida, led the brand partner, the media, and all team members present to Pacific Manor, one of the company’s new estate that is on the verge of completion.

The convoy arrived at Pacific Manor, a magnificent and spectacular piece of real estate luxury, and everyone admired the luxurious, serene and gated community located within Atlantic Nominees Estate in Lekki, Lagos. The estate sits in the heart of Lagos, just a 20 minutes’ drive from Four Points by Sheraton.

On hand to receive the visiting team to the unique estate that sits on 6,400sqm of dry land was the Project Manager, Olusola Ayo-Soyemi, and Babalola Salua, the site engineer.

As they led the Managing Director of the Dradrock, the Brand Partner, journalists, and others in a tour around the estate that was still under construction, the project manager explained that Pacific Manor residence is engineered with the highest possible standards using the raft foundation.’

A visibly elated Tee-A, in his first ‘ambassadorial’ duty in this brand partnership, was impressed with the high level of professionalism and quality pace of work at Pacific Manor. He spontaneously invited the public to come and experience a luxury lifestyle that Pacific Manor is poised to present in about eight months when virtually everything will be ready. Pacific Manor has a total of three blocks of one bedroom apartment consisting of nine units in each block and nine blocks of a three bedroom terrace duplex consisting of four units in each block.

With such products in its kitty, Dradrock Real Estate Limited is emerging as one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in Nigeria with interest in the residential and retail sectors.

Commenting on the possible strategic gains in Dradrock picking Tee A as Brand Partner, Emma Young, a researcher, and brand analyst, puts it succinctly, “people love characters. Characterization is the holy grail of great storytelling. And if you are lucky to have one working for your brand like Tee A that Dradrock picked, you’d better recognize and keep it like gold. There’s nothing as powerful as that cultural connection, humanness factor and synergy a brand and its partner display”.

Tee-A attended the University of Lagos Akoka Yaba Lagos, where he graduated in Linguistics. He later went to American Comedy Institute, ACI, New York.

He has organized popular shows like “Tyme Out With Tee-A” and has made a name for himself as a clean, corporate-friendly comedian and an entrepreneur, with several lucrative businesses across Nigeria and the West African sub-region. Many times he has performed alongside other famous comedians, including AY, Alibaba, I Go Dye, Basketmouth, Gordons, and Bovi, among others.

Dradrock has within the space of 24 months of existence, sold out 2 estates with completed land allocation in Annapolis Garden Court 1 and 2. While its 4th estate the Prime Oikos is one of the most sorts after due to the high value it offers and its flexible payment plan. The company presently has its core operations in Lagos, but with extension plans to Abuja and Port-Harcourt in the near future.

Brand ambassadorship has become crucial marketing strategy for firms, especially in the dynamic and competitive environment. If well employed, brand ambassadors are tonic to product promotion.