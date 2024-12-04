DottsMediaHouse marks 10 years with expansion into francophone region

DottsMediaHouse, a leading force in the marketing and communications industry, celebrates a decade of providing transformative solutions to brands locally and globally since its founding in 2014.

The celebration of this milestone tagged “A Decade of Dotts: A Celebration of Innovation, Creativity & Excellence” began with a press parley this Monday.

Speaking at the event, Tiwalola Olanubi reflected on the early challenges and lessons that shaped the company. “It’s been ten years of growth, learning, and resilience,” he said. “This morning, as I walked in, I was reflecting on the journey. It hasn’t been without its doubts and challenges, especially as a young entrepreneur.”

He recounted his background and how his experiences during his university years influenced his career path. “I studied Quantity Surveying at the University of Lagos. It was during my second year that I realised my passion for creating and managing events,” he explained. “I became popular for organising events on campus, which gave me the foundation to build what DottsMediaHouse is today.”

Olanubi also discussed how his initial experience working with major brands shaped his approach to business. “One of my first professional experiences was working with BlackBerry when they were launching in Nigeria,” he shared. “I was part of the team creating awareness for the brand. That experience taught me the importance of understanding your audience and delivering quality.”

Reflecting on DottsMediaHouse’s success, Olanubi emphasised the company’s guiding principles: innovation, collaboration, and excellence. “Innovation drives everything we do,” he stated. “From creating the first-ever reports for brands to developing strategies that empower content creators, we aim to stand out in the industry. Collaboration is another cornerstone of our work. We value every team member’s input, from the CEO to the executives. Excellence is non-negotiable for us, it’s the standard we uphold in every project.”

When asked about the challenges he faced in the early years, Olanubi admitted that building credibility as a young entrepreneur was not easy. “Self-doubt was a major challenge,” he revealed. “Breaking into the industry required proving that we could deliver quality consistently, despite being new to the field. There were moments when we had to rely on sheer determination to keep going.”

Olanubi expressed gratitude for the support and trust DottsMediaHouse has received over the years. “We are grateful to our clients, partners, and team members who believed in our vision. As we look ahead, we remain committed to pushing boundaries and creating value,” he said.

He concluded by saying that the subsidiaries of DottsMediaHouse is now a subsidiary of Dotts Group; which houses other brands like Trendupp Africa, ThePointLagos, Asteri, and Dottrine Academy even as the company looks to expand — refining industries in the Francophone regions and other parts of the world.

The event concluded with a question-and-answer session, where Olanubi encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to remain focused and innovative. “The industry is tough, but with the right mindset and a commitment to excellence, success is achievable,” he advised.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

