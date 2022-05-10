Domino’s Pizza lures consumers with 20 minutes delivery time

Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, the foremost pizza chain and fastest food Delivery Company in Nigeria has said that it now delivers its pizzas under 20 minutes after order placement to its customers across the country. This is in spite of obstacles such as traffic in cities.

Prior to this, the pizza company said it was delivering within 25 minutes. But with this new promise of a faster delivery time in 20 minutes, customers will now be getting their orders faster, the company promised while speaking to some newsmen in Lagos.

Group Managing Director and CEO, Patrick McMichael said the new launch of the 20 minutes delivery guarantee is part of the company’s vision of bringing hot and fresh meals to millions of its customers nationwide.

‘’We are all about our customers, and ensuring they get their meals faster and in excellent quality means a lot to us.

‘’This represents an exciting time for our company, in fact it is the most exciting thing I have done in my entire 33 years career with Domino’s pizza.

We are redefining delivery processes and delivery times for the entire world. We are the only company in the world doing this, amidst all the challenges we face, and I cannot but be prouder of the entire Domino’s pizza Nigeria team in this great achievement’’ Patrick added. The company has about 80 stores in Nigeria and a total of about 180 stores across Africa.