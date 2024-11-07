Distribution model: Omnihub Franchise tackles supply chain challenges in Nigeria

In the constantly evolving competitive Nigerian market, manufacturers who are struggling to boost sales are being presented with exceptional opportunities to expand their reach and connect with more consumers even in remote areas.

Many of the manufacturers nationwide are facing challenges boosting sales due to supply chain disruptions, inflation and fluctuating consumer behaviour but OmniHub Franchise with objective of transforming fast moving consumer goods distribution has entered to work with a lot of manufacturers to distribute their goods nationwide.

With understanding of the challenges of manufacturers in reaching remote areas, OmniHub is establishing warehouses nationwide from where retailers can access goods. It is also providing data to manufacturers on purchases of their goods around the country.

“We believe strongly that there is a huge opportunity in FMCG and retail business, but there are so many roadblocks that prevent this. We therefore work with a lot of manufacturers to take their products to the retailer anywhere around the country”, Wale Adisa, Chief Operating Officer of OmniHub told BusinessDay at the unveiling of the OmniRetail’s 50th multi-brand FMCG retail hub.

The event held recently in Lagos featured panel discussions with industry leaders, interactive sessions with OmniHub Franchise partners and retailers.

Adisa said the plan of establishing large warehouses nationwide was conceived to solve the challenge of unavailability of certain products outside of Lagos and empower thousands of retailers.

“The further you go away from Lagos, the more difficult it is to have certain products available all the time. So we took the challenge of solving the problem in a manner that also enables us to build businesses. This entails having warehouses, from where we would be distributing across the states”.

He said “as OmniRetail continues its expansion, the company plans to open an additional 250 OmniHubs by 2025, further enhancing its network of networks model. This asset-light strategy remains central to OmniRetail’s vision of empowering local entrepreneurs and boosting economic growth through scalable, technology-driven solutions. So, we are inviting people to partner with us who own a commercial space and want to start their own business in FMCG distribution sector,” said Adisa.

Adisa also explained that the hub also works with retailers to grow their businesses. “We are able to provide them with what we call buy now, pay later, which is a credit to grow their business”.

He said this is an innovative way to expand retailers’ business, deepen sales and thrive especially in the challenging time. He believed that there are many retailers who will jump into this innovation to grow their business and assist to check manufacturers’ stock pile of inventory.

While celebrating retailers who continued to support the distribution value chain, Deepankar Rustagi, Founder and CEO of Omni Retail Technology said what OmniHub has done is to support distributors who had aspirations to grow, but did not have tools like securing credit from banks to scale.

At the event , some franchise partners also shared their journey, emphasizing the growth opportunities OmniHub has provided through a decentralized distribution model, with many franchisees now earning significant monthly revenue.

On his experience as one of OmniHub partners, Saanu Olomo, said the firm also provides training for its partners an exercise which enables partners to understand how to run businesses. He said there is also tech enablement that makes the business journey worthwhile.

According to him the interesting aspect of the business is giving retailer capital for business in terms of product. As my business expands, I am recruiting from the community which creates bond with the community.

Sunil Singh, Head of Sales and Distribution, Flour Mills Nigeria, who commended OmniHub Franchise, assured of their continuous support and partnership.

