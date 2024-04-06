CVA: Consumers encouraged to vote for best brands in Nigeria

BrandXchange has kicked off the search for Best Value-for-Money Brands in 2024 with the opening of the Consumers Value Awards website for consumers to vote for their brands.

This year’s voting commenced on 15th March 2024 as part of activities highlighting Consumer Rights Day.

Speaking at the presentation on the Consumers Value Awards website opening, Akonte Ekine, founder and Chief Executive Officer of BrandXchange revealed that all is set for the consumers to express themselves in the new season of market challenges by visiting the website to cast votes for brands that living up to their claims. Voting is on www.consumersvalueawards.com

Brands are classified according to industries. According to a statement, a new category of most consumer-friendly brand category is introduced based on the nominations made by consumers. There will be social advocacy conversation recognition based on consumer preferences amongst others, said Akonte.

This year’s edition will be the 3rd edition and the theme is empowering consumers. He said the voting platform will be active for 3 months from 15th March till 15th June for consumers to vote across the country.

Brands of value were nominated by consumers across the country based on market experience both on and offline and it has enabled BrandXchange to aggregate brands together for the purpose of engaging the market with the objective of validating brand claims through consumer votes for a period of three months