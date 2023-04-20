Customers applaud Opay over network uptime

The last few months has seen banking customers shifting to fintech apps as a result of intense pressure faced by traditional banks.

Opay, a digital bank has earned the trust of Nigerians and fintech enthusiasts for its seamless mobile money transfer services and related services over time.

Alice Adaramola, an Ikorodu based customer of the fintech app, acknowledged the role of Opay as a life-saving solution provider, explaining that the last two months or thereabout have proven Opay as a robust and resilient platform that has been able to provide solutions to customers’ money transfer needs without breaking down even under intense pressure.

“OPay is very good and this is evident in the brand growth in the last few months because it is evidently seen that the money transfers are delivered with ease and no delays. Its reliability is top-notch,” Adaramola said.

Vincent Iyke, a customer of the digital bank said, though he is just about three months on the app, his experience has been wonderful.

He added: “I’m just about three months old on Opay and the services are just too good. Transfers to any bank are instant with NO charges, NO notification charges, daily transfer limit for me is N200,000. I have just upgraded to tier 3 where I can perform transfers of N5 million daily, and you also get your ATM card with ease.”

Patrick Lex while alluding to the security of the Opay platform, prides the brand as a “tested infrastructure to keep their funds safe and secured at all times”

Read also: Sudan’s warring generals: rival strongmen signal fight to the end

Patrick added that “With OPay I feel like I am fortified. The transfer is sharp and quick” adding that he has ditched some commercial banking apps as he embraces Opay for his daily money transfer requirements and associated needs.

For Alison Steve Daniel, another customer, underscored the points by other satisfied customers as he described Opay as “one of the best online banking platforms I have ever seen in my life, Opay is the best.”

Licensed under the central bank of Nigeria (CBN) mobile payment service providers, Opay which commenced operation in Nigeria in 2018 as a fintech, is estimated to be worth over $2 billion as it provides mobile money services including mobile payment services to both the banked and unbanked populace and also drives the governments’ financial inclusion policy.

However, apart from the fact that point of sale operators found solace in the brand as the platform was able to record complete transactions better than competition, a number of individuals, shop owners and SMEs turned to OPay when transfers became a challenge for other players.

With a brand promise of enabling prosperity, Opay is measuring up to its promise as customers confirm with satisfaction that its solutions make payments easier, transfers free, savings more rewarding and give you cash back on airtime and data top-ups.

Most of these are possible as the brand ensures “100 percent network uptime” to bring about “payments in seconds without transaction failures” to bring about a satisfied clientele.

Nonetheless, the Opay App has recorded 30 million downloads and 500,000 agents in Nigeria as customers relied on its service for seamless transactions.