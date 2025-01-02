Cush new platform aims to ease migration and global payment

Cush, a migration advisory and global payment solutions platform, has officially launched, aiming to simplify migration processes and provide financial tools for migrants. The platform seeks to guide individuals navigating migration while addressing global payment challenges.

Wale Ameen, founder of Cush, emphasised the platform’s mission, stating, “Building tech isn’t just about writing code; it’s about connecting human experiences and using tech to create solutions.” This vision is reflected in Cush’s offerings, which are designed to support individuals pursuing opportunities abroad, particularly in countries like the UK and Canada.

Speaking further, Ameen stresses that “the global migration landscape is a dynamic one with policies being issued quite often, and this means individuals both within these countries and those intending to come in must stay abreast of developments in order to constantly stay compliant. This and many more are the inspiring reasons why we have birthed Cush as a migration advisory and payment solutions platform.”

Cush’s journey began with Imisi, a first-of-its-kind social messaging migration chatbot introduced earlier in 2024. Designed to simplify UK migration, Imisi, still in Beta, has already become a trusted helper, answering questions and pointing users to credible information sources.

Cush furthers its mission of clarity and connection by offering: Imisi, a free UK migration chatbot; affordable Clarity Sessions with expert guides; trusted legal support through vetted lawyers; a curated jobs board for hybrid and remote opportunities in the UK; and secure global payment tools for money transfers.

“We created Cush to empower migrants with accurate, accessible information,” Wale says. “From the moment someone considers migrating to managing their finances in a new country, Cush is here to help every step of the way.”

Cush aims to redefine migration support by combining advanced technology, AI with a human-centred approach. With its launch, migrants now have a single platform to access reliable advice, expert guidance, and seamless global payment solutions.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

