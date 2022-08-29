Creditswitch rewards 2022 UTME’s prison inmates with educational grants

After sponsoring inmates of Lagos prison to take the 2022/2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam, Creditswitch, a foremost value-added services aggregator company, has rewarded the top five inmates and other outstanding inmates with educational grants.

The presentation was held at the Nigerian Correctional Service office in Alagbon, Ikoyi Lagos recently according to a statement. In attendance were Michael Elue, Chief Information Officer, Creditswitch; Enitan Kuton, Head of Marketing and Communications, Creditswitch; and Olukayode Salabiu, Brand Manager, Creditswitch; and Rotimi, PRO of the command.

Results of the inmates released by JAMB showed that the highest score was 313, followed by 258 and 252 points, and thirteen other inmates scored between 250 and 150 points.

With the results, Creditswitch decided to give educational grants of N50,000 each to the top five inmates, while other outstanding inmates received N10,000 each, backpacks and writing materials to improve their literacy skills and prepare them for tertiary institutions. Also, The Nigerian Correctional Service received books they can use to create libraries for inmates in their facilities to prepare more inmates for the next intake.

Recall that Creditswitch recently partnered with the Nigerian Correctional Service on a CSR initiative to promote literacy and improve educational opportunities for prison inmates by sponsoring twenty-two inmates of Lagos prison to take the 2022/2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board exam. The VAS aggregator company provided books and laptop computers to assist the inmates in studying for the exam.

“This is just one of the many ways Creditswitch collaborates with organisations across the country to effect long-term change in communities. We are deeply committed to promoting education and literacy and are excited to see how these individuals will contribute to society,” Enitan Kuton, head of marketing and communications at Creditswitch, said at the presentation ceremony.

She noted that love for humanity is a core pillar of focus for the company’s corporate social responsibility strategy. She added that the initiatives are purpose-driven to develop and drive social change through strategic investments that promote quality education for all without bias and increase socioeconomic activity and community development.

“This is our contribution to building inmates’ capacity and their chances of reintegration into society while positioning them to take advantage of future opportunities,” Creditswitch brand manager Olukayode Salabiu also said in the statement .

On behalf of the Command, Rotimi Oladokun, Public Relations Officer, thanked Creditswitch for its assistance in ensuring that inmates could improve their educational status by enrolling in the various academic programs available in custody.