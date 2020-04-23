COVID-19: Rosabon targets workers with N6m personal loan at low interest rate

Rosabon Financial Services, one of Nigeria’s foremost Non-Bank Financial Services provider, has announced continuous availability of its Personal Loan packages, offering of up to N6 million at a low interest rate to eligible salary earners in light of the Coronavirus crisis.

Eligible individuals, upon meeting the set terms and conditions, can get non-collateralized Personal loans up to N6 million , with a flexible repayment plan of up to 15 months. Rosabon, in a statement, said the loan is available to both new and existing customers.

The rapid spread of the virus and the sudden measures implemented by the authorities to curtail its spread has put a heavy financial strain on individuals, their families and the economy, as many households already have their income cut or stopped altogether.

For those whose income would be halted during the lockdown period, Rosabon personal loans provides financial access to sustain livelihood and meet pressing needs; be it feeding, rent or other financial emergencies.

Speaking on the provision of the private sector loan facility, the Managing Director of Rosabon Financial Services, Chukwuma Ochonogor, in the statement said. “As Nigerians deal with the growing challenges of COVID-19, our priority is to support them in any way possible. The goal is to provide critical cash flow during this economic crisis at a low interest rate.”

Ochonogor added the provision of the company’s loan service became imperative “in the wake of the lockdown due to the ongoing spread of Coronavirus”.

He further added “Our hope is that these personal loans will provide individuals access to funds in these dire times, to support their priority short term financial needs.”