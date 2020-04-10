COVID-19: Jobberman offers free job listing for businesses in Nigeria

Talent recruitment agency, Jobberman has announced that the Job Listing option on its platform will be available free of charge for the next three months to businesses of all sizes and industries during the period of the pandemic with the launch of its campaign titled, #UnityInAdversity.

In a statement, Hilda Kragha, Jobberman CEO of the company recognised that “These are challenging times for everyone and there’s a lot of uncertainty right now,” But we want employers to know that they don’t have to do it alone. Our customers and the economy that we currently operate in, face an unprecedented challenge with COVID-19 and we have a duty to our country and our customers to help their businesses run.

“Our absolute priority is to be a reliable partner and maintain a strong relationship with our customers. Now more than ever, employers hiring need the right hire and Jobberman will be the beacon of hope and support. We were here for our customers in the last 10 years and will be here in the next 10 years,” she said.

Organizations across Nigeria are doing their best to support the country during this pandemic – from donating hand sanitizers, masks and fund relief to the government, Nigerians have shown unity in adversity and participated to stop the spread of the virus in Nigeria. This campaign is in line with Jobberman’s commitment to support business continuity and ease the burden of organizations encountering strain and deficit in this unprecedented time. The free job listing will be available to businesses for the next three months, between April 7, 2020, and June 7 2020, and it gives employers access to the largest pool of qualified candidates in Nigeria.

In addition to this, Jobberman will be offering discounts on its premium products, for organizations in special need and targeted discounts for clients in the healthcare and critical sectors.