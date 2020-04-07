Coronavirus: FMN donates Golden Penny Food products to Nigerians

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc , Nigeria’s integrated food business and agro-allied Group, owners of Golden Penny has announced its commitment to lend a helping hand to several states across the country. FMN is donating essential food products to alleviate the challenges faced by Nigerians in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak and the impact of the partial lockdown instituted to curb the spread of the virus.

To kick start the food donation drive across the country, the company has donated several trucks of food products to Lagos State in support of the state’s ongoing food relief efforts.

Paul Gbededo, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company commented, “During this trying time, we truly need to come together as a people to fight the scourge of the Covid-19 virus. The virus is casting a shadow on our way of life in Nigeria and the world, but we believe that with continued collaboration, we can alleviate the suffering of Nigerians and continue to bring hope to those who have suffered and lost.”

The company also disclosed that in addition to food relief, it would be providing medical aid through the donation of medical equipment and kits for first responders, especially frontline medical workers and security personnel who are selflessly working to ensure that Nigeria can slow down the transmission of the virus and alleviate the consequent challenges faced by the populace.