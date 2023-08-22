Consumption: Consumers welcome Pure Bliss reward scheme

Consumers have hailed the ongoing Pure Bliss Millionaire Consumer Promo, saying it was impacting their wellbeing.

The promo, which has been extended to September 5, has so far produced 21 millionaires, with thousands of other consumers rewarded with airtime. The six-week extension is to allow more consumers partake in the campaign.

Bukola Yusuph, brand custodian, Pure Bliss, who spoke on the promo, said the positive feedback from consumers made the company to extend the campaign timeline.

She said 60 lucky winners will win N60 million cash prizes and N30 million worth of airtime.

“Extending the Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo is in response to the massive demand from consumers who are excited by the promo and want to be part of the 60 lucky winners to emerge one million naira richer. We are motivated by our consumers’ excitement and participation in the promotion so far,” she said.

“We will continue to lead consumer-centric initiatives like this in the biscuits category. So far, we have rewarded 21 millionaires, while thousands of other consumers have received airtime. We look forward to rewarding many more consumers for the rest of the promo duration,” Yusuph added.

Some of the N1 million winners include Esther Omolara – a retired secretary turned entrepreneur from Lagos; Geoffrey Onyeama – a student from Enugu; Mustapha Abubakar – a teacher from Katsina; Oluchi Ijenwagu – a chef from Rivers State; Nu’uman Koko – a trader from Niger State; Busayo Adeboye – a teacher from Oyo State; Emmanuella Nwachukwu – a hairstylist from Imo State; Abba Jabba Ibrahim – a trader from Yobe, among others.