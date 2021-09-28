CNN, First bank, Interswitch, others partner IAA to host Africa Rising 4

As top practitioners in the marketing communications industry and other players in the global corporate environment prepare for the Africa Rising 4, an annual continental conference of the International Advertising Association (IAA), leading brands have identified with the global advertising body to host the event. The 2-day conference which will be virtual will hold from 28th – 29th September 2021.

According to a statement signed by the President of the IAA in Nigeria, Tunji Olugbodi, a list of local and global brands have entered into partnership with IAA to host the event. Some of the partners include; CNN, Brand Finance, LinkedIn, Google, Tiktok, Facebook, Coca Cola, Interswitch, First Bank Nigeria and Access Bank.

The conference is the region’s most anticipated event that brings together the very best in marketing communications over a 2-day period to deliberate on topics propelling the industry and find new ways to uplift the industry on the continent.

This edition with the theme “Africa to the World” will have in attendance thought leaders, key entrepreneurs, advertising/marketing communications practitioners and the academia working in or doing businesses across Africa and the globe to discuss the successes of brands in Africa as the engine of economic revival in the wake of covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the speakers and panellists include Joel Netttey, IAA’s first African Chairman/World President; Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General (AfCFTA); Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Group; Andisa Ntsubane, Head, Marketing Strategy/Planning & Africa Marketing, Old Mutual Limited; Juliet Ehimuan, Director, West Africa (Google); Jeff Greenbaum, Chairman, Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA); Tyrona Heath, Director, Market Engagement, The B2B Institute (LinkedIn); Declan Arhen, Director, Africa – Brand Finance; Mitchell Elegbe, Founder & Group MD/CEO, Interswitch; FolakeAni-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank Nigeria; amongst others.

Discourse will revolve around issues in marketing communications from the African perspective ranging from Leadership in a challenging area to Economic prospects against the backdrop of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to technology, research and data, digital branding & digital evolution, creativity and nation-building.

While CNN would be the official global media partner, its presenter Robin Curnow (anchor and correspondent) will kick off the first debate of the conference around the theme Why Brands Matter in Africa.

Highlights of the conference include the launch of Brand Finance Report for Africa (which recognises 150 top outstanding brands in Africa), Women in Marketing, Networking session and panel discussion.