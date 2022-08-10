CMP fifth batch set to commence

The fifth batch of the Comms Mentoring Programme (CMP) is set to commence officially on Saturday 13 August with senior communications professionals from Mastercard Foundation, DAI, Abjel Communications, and FBNQuest as mentors.

The Comms Avenue, organisers of the Comms Mentoring Programme recently unveiled the list of 41 senior communications professionals from leading organisations in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Mauritius, Namibia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Angola and the United States who have joined the fifth batch of the CMP as mentors.

Created with the goal of bridging the mentoring gap between senior and younger professionals in the African communications industry, the CMP is one of the high-impact initiatives pioneered by The Comms Avenue.

“We set a goal at the beginning of the year to impact 100 young communications professionals in Africa through the CMP in 2022. I am glad that with the fifth batch we have exceeded that goal; thanks to the senior professionals who volunteered their time and expertise to mentor the younger professionals in the industry,” Adedoyin Jaiyesimi, co-founder, The Comms Avenue, stated.

According to Jaiyesimi, over 70 young communications professionals have been mentored through the CMP with tangible results such as career growth, access to new job opportunities and others.

Senior communications professionals who have come on board as mentors for the fifth batch of the CMP include: Olayinka Edmond, lead, Internal Communications, Mastercard Foundation; Dorcas Aba Anna, managing director, Ghana & Global COO, Abjel Communications; Babs Adenuga, group head, brand marketing and communications, FSDH Group; Catherine Shipushu, senior manager, marketing, branding and communication, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board; Barbara Ezeife, head, marketing and corporate communications, FBNQuest; Kunle Osinoiki, regional marketing manager, Dufil Prima Industries, amongst others.