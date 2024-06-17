Chioma Akpotha, Terra Cube Ambassador, named USAID Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, renowned Nollywood actress and ambassador of Terra Cube, has achieved yet another milestone in her illustrious career. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), according to a statement recently appointed her the Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition in Nigeria.

Terra Cube’s discerning approach to selecting ambassadors has been validated by Chioma’s appointment. Her deep-rooted connection with her audience and advocacy for nutrition seamlessly align with the brand’s values. Chioma’s genuine engagement with consumers mirrors Terra Cube’s mission to enhance meals through flavourful experiences.

Her appointment underscores the remarkable synergy between her values and that of Terra Cube. Through her tenure as a brand ambassador, she has consistently embodied authenticity, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to culinary excellence.

As Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha embarks on this new chapter as USAID Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition, she continues to lead the charge in advocating for healthier lifestyles and nutritional education. Her partnership with Terra Cube exemplifies the power of collaboration in driving positive change. “With genuine engagement, passion for nutrition, and commitment to excellence, Chioma inspires us all to embrace healthier choices and savour the joy of flavourful meal experiences”.

For the brand, Chioma’s appointment underscores its pledge to ensure that consumers experience nothing short of culinary perfection with every use. Renowned for its delightful, genuine, and consistent flavor, Terra Cube has garnered acclaim as the preferred seasoning cube for families across Nigeria. By aligning itself with an ambassador who shares a commitment to quality and excellence, Terra Cube will continue to uphold its legacy as a trusted household name.

Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, in the statement expressed the company’s delight at Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha’s appointment as USAID’s Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition in Nigeria.

“In her new role, as the nutrition ambassador for USAID, Chioma further reinforces the essence of Terra Cube – delivering unwavering quality and authentic taste to nutritious meals across the nation. We firmly believe that through her advocacy, consumers will deepen their appreciation for the joy and flavour that Terra Cube brings to their everyday meals,” he stated.

