CHI Limited heralds festive season with special edition packs

The season of festivities is here, and the aura of fervour is seen in its celebrations. To ring in the festive season, CHI Limited has launched its Christmas campaign in addition to the unveiling of its special edition Christmas packs to connect with consumers and deepen affinity for its brands.

The special edition Christmas design is currently out on the Hollandia Yoghurt Strawberry, Hollandia Yoghurt Plain Sweetened, Chi Exotic Multifruita, Chi Exotic Pineapple Coconut, and Happy Hour Orange Safari, all in 1 Litre packs. They can be enjoyed by families and friends, and are also ideal for sharing in hampers and as gifts during the festive season.

The CHI Limited Christmas campaign, currently on Television, Radio, Out-of-Home displays, and Digital platforms, brightens the mood of the season and reinforces its brands as the healthy and preferred choice for nourishment, moments of relaxation, indulgence, and merriment this festive season.

As part of the Christmas campaign, a social media promo tagged “A CHI-eerful Christmas” to reward loyal consumers with Christmas hampers is also currently going on via its social media handles on Facebook and Instagram. To stand a chance to win prizes, participants are required to follow the social media handles and share a one-minute video stating 12 reasons why they are “CHI-eerful” this season. The promo runs till the 13th of December.

Brand Manager, Yoghurts & Others, Bose Ogunyemi, in a statement said that the festive season is filled with times of joy, celebration and indulgence so it was necessary to create special edition packs that reflects this.

“We are delighted to offer juices and dairy products across our brands that will help make this festive season enriching and special. The Special Edition packs are our way of showing that satisfying our consumers remains a key consideration of our innovations, and the Christmas campaign offers reasons to be cheerful and enables consumers spread the cheer this festive season,” she stated.