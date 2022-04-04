Chain Reactions transforms, unveils platforms to boost businesses

Foremost Public Relations and Integrated Communications Consulting firm, Chain Reactions Nigeria, has rebranded and repositioned to become a digital-first platform and 24/7 solution house for governments and brands desirous of winning in Africa’s reputation economy.

The repositioning, which involves a name change from Chain Reactions Nigeria to Chain Reactions Africa, was announced at the 15th-anniversary celebration attended by eminent players in corporate Nigeria and the public sector recently in Lagos.

Speaking at the event tagged ‘Ara Unstripped’, the Managing Director/Chief Strategist, Chain Reactions Africa, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, explained the consultancy’s transition from offering services to making digital platforms available for businesses and the government.

Opayemi, who traced the firm’s history and how the vision was birthed 36 years ago, said the occasion was a watershed in the continuous march of Chain Reactions to growth and impact in Nigeria and Africa.

The MD/CS, who described the company’s 15-year-history as a story of vision-propelled resilience, said its repositioning goes beyond name change to a change in focus.

“Our new role is to help public and private sector clients develop communications strategies that feed on the plate of culture and trends. Cultures and trends have the power to transform human behaviour. If a public policy would fail, it may fail because of entrenched cultures and trends a government has failed to notice. Cultures and trends largely influence purchase decisions. We all often hear this statement, ‘don’t buy it. It is no longer in vogue.’

That is a death sentence passed on a brand. It was because the Brand Owners never paid attention to the changing culture and trends in the market. Our solutions will now traverse problem identification, cultural solution, and experience design as a company. Be it Voter Behaviour, Driving Against Traffic, or Consumer Behaviour, they are all driven by cultures and trends.”

Chain Reactions Africa also unveiled its new logo, the innovative digital platforms ‘Ara’ and the ‘Prophet’, and the Goodnews Nigeria website Opayemi described as “a digital news platform dedicated to reporting everything good and positive about Nigeria. It will become a one-stop-shop for leisure and business tourists seeking information about our great nation.”