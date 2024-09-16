Certifications are accepted standard in growing remote job market – Asamani

George Asamani, managing director Sub-Saharan Africa

George Asamani, Managing Director, Project Management Institute (PMI), Sub-Saharan Africa, has stated that certifications offer expertise beyond the broad knowledge offered by degrees.

He said that “Certifications, with their regular updates and rigor, reflect the latest industry trends and methodologies, keeping professionals in tune with the dynamic professional landscape.

According to him, in a statement, Project management, one of the top industries for remote workers, is not just about managing timelines, budgets, and resources; it is about strategic thinking, problem-solving, and leadership. “These skills are essential across all industries, from software development to the creative sectors, where effective project management is critical to driving innovation and delivering successful outcomes,” he said in a statement.

“As the continent continues to urbanise, industrialise, and integrate regionally and into the global economy, the demand for professionals who can run complex projects will only increase. This growing demand is echoed in PMI’s recent Talent Gap Report, highlighting that the global economy will require 25 million new project professionals by 2030. This need is driven by economic growth, increasing jobs requiring project management skills, and rising retirement rates.”

Asamani further said that in an increasingly competitive and global job market, holding an internationally recognised certification can be a decisive advantage. Certified professionals often stand out to employers because these credentials demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning and professional development. Moreover, certifications provide a standardised measure of competence, making it easier for employers to assess a candidate’s capabilities.

One of the most significant advantages of acquiring internationally recognised certifications is the enhanced mobility they offer. Holding globally recognised certifications, such as the gold-standard Project Management Professional (PMP), is likely to significantly boost the chances of African youth in the job market.

These credentials not only make them more attractive to international employers but also offer greater flexibility and expand their career horizons. As businesses increasingly adopt remote work models, managing projects from any location becomes a significant advantage, further enhancing the value of certified professionals on the global stage.