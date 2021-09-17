CEOs need to take a break occasionally – Fagbemi

Adenike Fagbemi, executive director of Nixxhash communications, posited that brand owners need to take a break occasionally in order to boost their productivity and foster the achievements of their companies.

She stated this while disclosing that Nixxhash Communications in partnership with Olusola Adekoya Foundation (OAF) is set to organise a CEO’s Hangout that is intended to bring 30 different brand owners together.

The event, which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 25 at Shodex Gardens, Lagos, is tagged ‘Funtime to Fortify’.

Adenike, who is also a lead strategist explained that the theme for this year’s session was born out of the need to create a relaxed atmosphere for the business proprietors while they unwind, converse and network.

She opined that being a CEO is not an easy task, most especially in Nigeria. She, however, noted that it is always fulfilling as a brand owner to see visions form into reality. She pointed out the fact that it is easy to get engrossed in the activities that comes with being a team lead so much that they (brand owners) forget to unwind.

“There is need to occasionally take a break to ease off the accumulated stress, evaluate and re-strategize. Therefore, since CEOs deserve a time out, what better way to do that than with like-minded colleagues. This is the reason the CEOs Hangout came into existence.

“Another thing about this much anticipated event is that brand owners get to network with other great minds. It’s a session that offers reflection and exposure to other colleagues’ experiences. It’s a time to laugh at our mistakes, talk about what we learnt from them and get more strength and encouragement to forge ahead,” she said.

Also speaking, Olusola Adekoya, director of OAF expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, adding that he has a strong belief about the initiative.

OAF is focused on addressing long term needs of business owners for creating a better space for creative minds in entrepreneurship and empowering them for a green greater future.

“I believe that every CEO in Lagos should look forward to this moment this is because you don’t just get to have fun but you also get an invaluable exposure to minds of other great personalities. This event is just the right pill that every CEO needs to perform maximally in his or her organization. As a brand, we are glad to be a part of this,” Olukoya said.

The companies expected to be represented in this year’s session are: CamelCase Technologies Limited, AfricanLola Collections, Stanforte Edge, Nigeria; BBK Beddings & More, OhGood Foods, Kimorah Herbal Shop, Medullar Media Concept, Cathie Michaels; Themayowacollections, Atayeṣe Health Network, Eight11cakes & Confectionery, HACEY Health Initiative, OctoConsult Ltd, Compliance Trackers & Trainers, Workpoint Studios and Eglise Media & Brands Ltd.

Others are EnterpriseCEO Media Company, Ultra Farms Ltd, Trendy Wigs, Panacea Outsourcing; TheFood Sense & Black Diamonds Foundation, The Freshies House, Nenis Autocare Ltd, Specsfotography, Adspace NG, Pentacept Ltd; Ewa Leather, Goprojects, WiFWAC Finishing, Rubbies Empire and Gele Doctor are also expected to be present among others.

Meanwhile, this year’s session is said to be the second edition since 2019, as it couldn’t hold in 2020 due to the pandemic. It is noteworthy that the CEO’s Hangout has overtime been promoting brainstorming in a relaxed atmosphere amidst heads of various companies and it hopes to maintain same momentum.